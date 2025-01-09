Professor’s POV: Viral Instagram video shows what professors think during a viva | WATCH

We all know the anxiety and tension students face before a viva exam, but have you ever wondered what it is like for a professor?

We didn’t either — until this viral video gave us a hilarious glimpse into the professor’s perspective.

A lighthearted video capturing a professor’s perspective on viva exams has become a sensation online. Shared by Instagram user @the_forensic_doctor, the video humorously depicts a teacher’s exasperation with students arriving unprepared or making creative excuses.

The clip has garnered over 57,000 likes and a flood of amusing comments from students who can relate.