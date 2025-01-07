Girl student dies at school, doctors suspect cardiac arrest

An eight-year-old girl collapsed and died in a private school in Chamarajanagar on Monday, January 6.

Doctors suspect her death due to low blood pressure or cardiac arrest.

Tejaswini was a Class III student. She reached the school on time along with other students. Tejaswini was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Teachers tried to contact Tejaswini parents Ningaraju and Shrithi of Badanaguppe village. But they had kept their phones on silent mode as they were in a temple at Kullur village.

Ningaraj and Shruthi said they went to the temple to perform a puja for their daughter's well-being. They, however, did not give their consent for postmortem.

In more news...

In a significant step towards fostering a deeper understanding of language documentation practices and advancing the preservation efforts for India's linguistic diversity, a 15-day long winter school on language documentation began at the The Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) here on Monday. The event aims to engage and empower linguistic community members to take an active role in the documentation and revitalisation of endangered languages, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof Shailendra Mohan, director of CIIL, Dr PR Dharmesh Fernandez, professor-cum-deputy director of CIIL and Dr Sujoy Sarkar, lecturer-cum-junior research officer (L-JRO) of CIIL, alongside other distinguished guests experts, and attendees.