Harry Potter TV series: New casting update for Dumbledore and Snape roles

Harry Potter fans, get ready! HBO has just dropped a huge update – six new regular cast members for the Harry Potter TV series have been announced, and the list is absolutely thrilling.

Although the casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione is still a mystery, the creators have revealed the actors who will portray the Hogwarts staff in the series.

John Lithgow, famous for his role in Conclave, will portray Albus Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer will be seen as Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu is cast as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost will take on the role of Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

Luke Thallon is set to guest star as Quirinus Quirrell, the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, and Paul Whitehouse will make a recurring appearance as Argus Filch, the Hogwarts caretaker.

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, the showrunner and director respectively, confirmed, “We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch,” reported NDTV.

They further shared, “We're delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can't wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

Earlier, there was speculation that the original Harry Potter cast—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — might return for the series. However, HBO executive Sarah Aubrey clarified that they are seeking new talent for the show.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Aubrey cleared the air on casting decisions: “We do not want to repeat people that were in the movies. And it is always a little nerve-wracking because people associate those roles with certain actors, but I also think because it's going to be eight hours of TV, we are going to immerse them in a different actor's performance."

As per a report by Deadline, filming for the Harry Potter series is set to begin this summer. A casting call said that the actors playing Harry, Hermione, and Ron should be between 9 and 11 years old.