SLPRB Assam releases answer key for Constable CWT 2025 | Find out how to download & raise objections

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Written Test (CWT) held for recruitment to Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the answer key on the official website — slprbassam.in.

The answer keys, along with the question paper sets, were uploaded today, April 14, 2025, at 11.00 am. Additionally, candidates have the option to obtain scanned copies of their OMR sheets by paying a nominal fee of Rs 50.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can submit objections. However, each objection must be accompanied by a valid explanation or supporting document.

A fee of Rs 500 per question is applicable for raising objections. If the challenge is accepted by the expert committee, the fee will be refunded. The decision of the committee will be considered final, with no further appeals entertained.

Follow these steps to download Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official website: slprbassam.in Click on the link titled “Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025” The answer key will appear in PDF format Download and save it for future reference

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to estimate their scores ahead of the final result announcement.

It is advised that candidates check the answer key at the earliest and raise objections within the stipulated deadline, if necessary. The final answer key and results will be declared after evaluating all objections.

For the latest updates and notifications, aspirants should regularly visit the SLPRB Assam official website.