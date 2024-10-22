Hyderabad: Student chasing dog in a hotel lobby falls from third floor; dies

A 24-year-old polytechnic student, Uday Kumar, tragically fell to his death from the third floor of the VV Pride Hotel in Chandanagar, Hyderabad, while chasing a dog during a friend's birthday celebration on Sunday evening, October 20.
Officials reported that Kumar stepped out into the corridor and spotted a dog, stated a report by NDTV.
The incident was recorded by the CCTV cameras in the hotel lobby.
Viral CCTV footage circulating on social media shows him playfully pursuing the dog down the corridor. As the dog turned right at the end of the corridor, Kumar attempted to follow but lost his footing and fell through an open window.
Uday, a polytechnic student, was attending a friend’s birthday celebration on Sunday evening, October 20.
Police stated that Kumar died at the scene, and his body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered by the Chandanagar police.
In a similar incident, a 23-year-old delivery agent, Mohammed Rizwan, died after jumping from the third floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad while being chased by a dog. Rizwan had gone to deliver an order at an apartment in Banjara Hills when the customer’s German Shepherd barked and lunged at the door as he knocked. In an attempt to escape, he jumped from the balcony, resulting in fatal injuries.