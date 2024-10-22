Hyderabad: Student chasing dog in a hotel lobby falls from third floor; dies

A 24-year-old polytechnic student, Uday Kumar, tragically fell to his death from the third floor of the VV Pride Hotel in Chandanagar, Hyderabad, while chasing a dog during a friend's birthday celebration on Sunday evening, October 20.

Officials reported that Kumar stepped out into the corridor and spotted a dog, stated a report by NDTV.

The incident was recorded by the CCTV cameras in the hotel lobby.