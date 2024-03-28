Osmania University: Shortfall of Rs 44 crores in annual budget for 2024-25

Osmania University’s (OU) academic senate discussed and approved the budget for the financial year 2024-25 during a meeting held today, Thursday, March 28.

The annual budget was presented by Prof V Appa Rao from the Department of Commerce. He announced that the Block Grant from the State Government for the upcoming financial year was set at Rs 487.03 crore, marking a significant increase of Rs 30 crore compared to the previous year's allocation.

Rao outlined the estimated receipts of Rs 718.86 crore and the estimated expenditure of Rs 796.45 crore, indicating a deficit of Rs 44.68 crore. He urged the state government to consider providing an additional grant to bridge this deficit and ensure smooth operations, as per a press release by the university.

Prof D Ravinder, in his address, commended the achievements of Osmania University during the past academic year and expressed gratitude to various stakeholders. He also highlighted the initiatives and accomplishments undertaken by the university from December 2023 onwards.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof D Ravinder; Registrar Prof P Laxminarayana; and Prof B Reddiya Naik, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to VC. Deans of various faculties, Executive Council (EC) members, principals, directors, senate members, and representatives from the media and non-teaching unions were also present.