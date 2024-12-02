ISB student brews success with ready-to-drink chai start-up, BrewMunk

At 2 am this morning, while most of his peers were asleep, an entrepreneurial student at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, was hard at work crafting his next batch of chai. This isn’t just any chai — it’s cold chai, prepared, bottled, and labelled from scratch as part of his brainchild, BrewMunk.
A classmate shared his story on X, a social media platform: from brewing fresh batches daily to labelling bottles, tracking expiry dates, and fulfilling orders via Google Forms, he manages everything independently. Operating entirely from the ISB campus, he even absorbs delivery charges to ensure his peers can enjoy convenience without extra costs.
The motivation behind BrewMunk? As the founder believes, "If coffee can be ready-to-go and stocked in every supermarket, then why can’t chai?"
With this vision, BrewMunk aims to modernise chai culture, blending tradition with convenience. Currently catering exclusively to the vibrant ISB community, BrewMunk apparently offers consistency and indulgence with every bottle.
Whether it’s the late-night grind or early-morning chai deliveries, this student is brewing more than tea, he’s brewing a lifestyle, one sip at a time.