Want to be an influencer albeit a responsible one? Here comes ASCI Academy's e-course

ASCI Academy, the educational division of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), has launched the Responsible Influencing Course e-learning certification.



It has been created to aid content creators to ensure that their content complies with the ASCI code and legal regulations, while also promoting ethical standards and transparency within the influencer marketing industry.



The course can be accessed here: https://www.ascionline.in/academy/product/the-responsible-influencing-playbook/



Details about the course

The two-hour course is divided into 21 brief segments, each covering a range of topics, which include discussions on self-regulation as an influencer to drive change, the importance of transparency in fostering authenticity, decoding key concepts of influencer marketing, and offering a detailed understanding of the ASCI code and guidelines through relevant case studies.



Moreover, the course delves into the regulatory landscape and platform-specific guidelines. A dedicated section focuses on the significance of disclosures, addressing aspects such as who should disclose, how, and why, along with specific disclosure requirements.



Additionally, other intriguing topics like influencer archetypes and brand engagement checklists, ensure a thoroughly engaging and enriching learning experience which will be gained with the help of the course.



Goal of the course

In the contemporary digital landscape, creators hold a significant influence in shaping consumer perceptions and behaviours, making them important collaborators for advertisers who aim to extend their reach to wider audiences.



The course is designed to equip them with the requisite knowledge and expertise to navigate regulatory frameworks effectively, uphold trust with both audiences and brands and ensure ethical advertising practices.



Upon successful completion of the course and assessment, participants will receive the Responsible Influencing Certificate. This certification signifies their commitment to ethical endorsement strategies and proficiency in adhering to responsible influencer guidelines, thereby, increasing their professional credibility within the industry.