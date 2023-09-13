A new feature called One Skill Retake is now available for Indian IELTS (International English Language Testing System) takers who opt for the Computer Delivered test mode. This feature enables takers to retake any one of the four skill tests (Listening, Reading, Writing, Speaking) if they did not achieve their desired score in that skill in the first attempt.

The feature is available in all 47 eligible IELTS Computer Delivered test centres in India. According to a press release by IDP Education, the organisation which conducts the test, "IELTS One Skill Retake is currently accepted by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency and an increasing number of universities and institutions each month."

Warwick Freeland, Managing Director, IELTS IDP Education, said that this new option demonstrated IELTS’ commitment to helping customers achieve their best scores and supporting organisations to attract the right candidates. Meanwhile, Piyush Kumar, Regional Director, South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, said, "We listened to our test takers who told us that instead of having to retake the whole test, they wanted the ability to retake one skill of the IELTS test if they didn’t get the score they were aspiring to on test day. IELTS One Skill Retake, which is available for both Academic and General IELTS, gives test takers a new option and increased flexibility as they get their plans on track."

Test takers who choose IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their new score that can be used for migration and study. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new TRF for the skill they retook. "IELTS is working with governments and organisations to accept IELTS One Skill Retake and test takers are advised to keep an eye on our website for updates as they are announced," the release states.