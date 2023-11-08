As the pollution in the national capital of India still lingered in the "severe" category, the Delhi government announced the closure of all schools till November 18. The fresh notice of the extended holidays was announced on Wednesday, November 7, as per an IANS report.



The official order states, "In the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to Severe + Air Quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in near future is predicted by the IMD, the Winter Break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home."



Extended winter break

It further adds that the schools shall observe the winter break from November 9, 2023 to November 18, 2023 and has ordered the heads of schools to share the information with parents, according to an IANS report.



Previously, the Delhi Government had announced that the primary schools in the region will remain closed till November 10 and the students of Class X and XII shall have to attend online classes.



The air quality in Delhi-NCR today, Wednesday morning (November 8) continued to be in the 'severe' category with several stations across the city recording a rise in PM 2.5 and carbon monoxide (CO).