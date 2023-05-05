Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Public Works Department to commence the tender process for the construction of 10 Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in the state in June. Heading a meeting of the Education Department on May 3, Wednesday evening, he said the state government has decided to open a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in every assembly constituency in a phased manner, as stated in a report by PTI.



There are 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. Ten such schools will be constructed in the first phase, as stated in a statement issued on Thursday, May 4. Giving details about the land, the CM said land for Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in Nadaun, Badsar, Palampur, Jaisinghpur, Shahpur, Jawali, Jaswan-Pragpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kinnaur and Haroli assembly constituencies has been transferred in the name of the Education Department and these schools will serve as a model for providing quality education in the state.



Disclosing more details about the board being affiliated with these schools, he said that the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will have all the modern facilities. These schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with a special focus on quality education, he added.