In an age where digital friendships are becoming the only way to forge connections, a 23-year-old young woman from Hyderabad lodged a complaint with the Narayanguda police alleging that an Instagram acquaintance has been blackmailing with recorded explicit videos of the girl, according to The New Indian Express.

Anything for love?

The police said that the victim is an MBA (Management of Business Administration) student who resides in Narayanguda and was in a romantic relationship with a man named Purnesh Yadav, a Chennai resident, who she had met via Instagram.

Purnesh had approached the young woman asking for monetary assistance but the woman had no money to lend him and for this, she sought help from another person, Aslam, who she had met via Instagram.

Aslam then directed the young woman to his friend, Sai Charan, saying he can arrange the funds if she has sexual intercourse with him. The young woman relented to the proposition, she was taken to an OYO room, booked by the accused duo.

When Sai asked the 23-year-old to undress, Aslam recorded the act without her knowledge and shared it with her boyfriend, Purnesh. Subsequently, Purnesh also threatened to circulate the video further.

A case was registered with Narayanaguda police under Section 354 of the IPC and the IT Act.