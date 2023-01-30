A BCom student was arrested in Mathura for allegedly duping people on the online e-commerce platform OLX. A police official on Monday, January 30, said the student, identified as Brijmohan Upadhyay, was taking money from people on the pretext of providing brand-new premium smartphones at a low price.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said a Delhi University student had filed a complaint at a cyber crime police station alleging he had been cheated of Rs 12,250. "The complainant alleged that he saw an advertisement on OLX regarding the sale of a One Plus smartphone for Rs 14,000," he said, as per a report by IANS.

The student sent Rs 12,250 "as an advance payment and the rest was to be given at the time of delivery. But the accused switched off his mobile phone and did not deliver the item," the DCP added. Following the technical analysis of call details and the money transaction, it was found that the accused was operating from Mathura, he informed.

"Details of the OLX account identified the user as Brijmohan and his location was zeroed in at Vrindavan. The police team raided the location and arrested him. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was pursuing BCom and also worked at a shop in Vrindavan," DCP Kalsi said.



"Recently, he had purchased a bike on loan, but he had been unable to pay the instalments for the last three months. Unable to find any other way to make the payment, he got an idea to dupe people on OLX and floated an advertisement of a smartphone at a throwaway price to allure prospective victims," he added.

"He then took money from the complainant in the form of an advance payment and promised to deliver the phone at the Mathura station. He then switched off his mobile phone and didn't deliver the product. He used the cheated money to pay his motorcycle's instalment," Klasi said further. A further probe is on, as per IANS.