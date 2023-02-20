Following uproar from parents and politicians after a UKG student was marked failed, a Bengaluru school finally revised the student’s result and passed the child. Giving details about the revised results, a parent of a child studying in UKG at St Joseph Chaminade Academy in Anekal, Manoj Badal, stated that the school has finally reversed the results and removed the word ‘fail’ from her report card.

However, he maintained that the school had shirked the responsibility for the mistake and blamed it on a software glitch. “I have no idea what explanation was given, but I don't agree with what the principal said that it was a software error, which was immediately rectified after it was brought to the notice of the school authorities. The truth is that the class teacher, principal and school management trustee all denied to make any corrections. They had recorded their objection in writing on an email,” he alleged.

The incident came to light when earlier this month, Badal posted on social media that his child was assessed as failed by the school. Further, he posted screenshots of the result of four subjects. The student scored 5 out of 40 in one of them. The post had gone viral, with several prominent figures including former education minister S Suresh Kumar lambasting the school authorities for the incident.

In this regard, the education department had also taken action against the school and issued a notice, seeking clarification and reversal of the result, failing which, the department warned the school would lose its affiliation, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.