NEET UG students race against clock: Round 1 admission deadline looms as Round 2 prep begins

According to a report by NDTV, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to close the reporting and joining window for NEET UG Round 1 counselling on August 22, 2025. Students seeking admission to undergraduate medical programs through the National Eligibility Entrance Test must complete their reporting formalities by this deadline.

The verification process by allotted institutes is scheduled for August 23, 2025, giving institutions one day to confirm candidate data after the reporting window closes. Students can access the complete Round 1 counselling timeline through the MCC's official portal at mcc.nic.in.

Essential documentation for Round 1 reporting

Students who have secured seat allotments and are proceeding with college admission must ensure they have the necessary paperwork in order:

The allotment letter, which must be downloaded directly from the MCC website, serves as the primary document for admission. Additionally, candidates need to present their original personal and academic certificates alongside photocopied versions for verification purposes. Adherence to the designated reporting timeframe remains crucial for successful admission completion.

What's next

While the MCC has not yet published the official schedule for Round 2 counselling registration, sources indicate that the process is expected to commence on August 24, 2025, just two days after Round 1 concludes.

The counselling process encompasses multiple medical education streams, including MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs under the All India Quota system. The MCC also manages seat allocation for central and deemed universities, along with specialised institutions such as Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Forces Medical Services, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER).