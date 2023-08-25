Almost a year since the School Education Department instructed school head persons and School Management Committee (SMC) members to participate in gram sabha meetings throughout the year, teachers have reported significant changes, most importantly when it came to addressing dropouts and prolonged absences due to issues like substance abuse and financial constraints.

Matters come up

K Maruthanayagam, Andhanallur Block Education Officer (BEO), said, "Teachers participating in the gram sabhas would bring up matters concerning absentee students in the presence of other villagers as well the parents of the concerned student."

Parents, he said, are more likely to be serious about addressing issues regarding their ward when a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) or panchayat president instructs them to.

Some of the pressing issues regarding the relations between parents, teachers and students, which were earlier dealt with within closed rooms could now be addressed easily when made public at these meetings, Maruthanayagam opined.

Quick resolution

Not just student absenteeism, other issues surrounding schools were also quickly addressed at the gram sabhas. "In the last sabha on August 15, a toilet constructed in the Panayapuram panchayat union school, which was opposed by the public owing to its location was compromised after leaders and officials intervened to convince them," said Maruthanayagam.

S Beebi Abdul, Headmistress of Panchayat Union Primary School in Melakalkandarkottai in Thiruverumbur block, said, "Certain school-related issues like constructing compound walls, water supply, and other issues were rectified after we placed the demands in the gram sabha meeting last year."

M Ramaprabha, SMC member of Kamanayakkanpalayam Panchayat Union Primary School in Andanallur block, said, "In the May 1 gram sabha meeting, our demand to renovate the cracked school flooring was resolved." She also said there was a perceptible change among officials since school officials began participating in gram sabhas.

"Sharing administrative and other problems concerning schools in public platforms like this has yielded better results than taking them as petitions and demands to concerned officials and elected members," she added.