Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) in Bhubaneswar, on August 9, Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Company for knowledge sharing and technical exchange in the area of technology and smart grid.

According to the agreement, both parties would collaborate in the mentoring and training of faculty and students, including six months internship for them, research and development involving students and faculty in research programmes during internship and guest lectures by Tata Power and its subsidiary companies at the institute.

Besides, the company would conduct seminars, workshops and hackathon in the areas of engineering, software, hardware and so on related to electricity distribution and explore recruitment of students from the institute campus.

The MoU was signed by Prof Sitikantha Mishra, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SOA and Subir Verma, Head, HR-T and D Companies of Tata Power.

Buddhish Kumar Behera, Head, L&D, Odisha Discom of Tata Power; Prof Bibhu Prasad Mohanty, Head, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering; Prof Niranjan Naik, Head, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering; Prof Binod Kumar Sahu, Head, Department of Electrical Engineering; Dr Sujit Kumar Dash, Head (Training and Placement) and Sumit Mitra, Head, Career Development Cell, ITER, were present.