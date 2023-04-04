With just a month left for polling, political parties are reaching out to young voters and announcing schemes like monthly allowance for unemployed youngsters, employment, free travel in government buses, higher educational loans, reservations and other goodies to woo them. However, the young say they will vote not merely on the basis of promises, but on track record, educational qualification and vision of the candidate, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Guna MJ, a student of Maharani Cluster University who is excited that she is going to cast her vote for the first time, said she will not look at the political party or candidate. “I will look at the promises the candidate has made for my constituency. I will also check the background of the candidate, educational qualification, earlier work and vision, before I ink,” she said. Guna said politics is meant to serve people, and candidates must serve people and lay more stress on improving the education sector.

Guna’s friend and batchmate Aishwarya A said she will vote not only on the basis of work done by the candidate/party in the past, but also decide after going through their vision document.

Creative candidates

Anusha R differed a bit from her friends, saying she will give preference to candidates with creativity and those who could give impetus to inventions. Another first-time voter, Sunitha, said is it crucial to choose the right candidate as it will have a direct impact on the development of the state and country.

Arpitha P, eager to cast her maiden vote, said her vote is for the party that is with farmers. “Farmers are the backbone of our economy. They need to be helped for the agriculture sector to grow. With agriculture, the education sector also needs crucial attention as it fuels development. We should look for an educated candidate, and my vote will be for the party that satisfies these criteria.”