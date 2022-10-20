On Wednesday, October 19, the Higher Education Department (DHE) reiterated that other than the hostel fees no other fees will be charged for Plus III students who are opting to Odia study in government colleges. In a directive to principals of all government degree colleges and autonomous colleges, the department stated that no fees except the hostel charges will be collected from any UG student pursuing Odia as honours (core subject), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

This decision comes after various colleges gave representations to the Controller of Examinations of the universities to which they are affiliated regarding exempting fees for Odia students as they are facing difficulty in depositing examination fees as well as certificate and mark sheet fees for the Odia honours students. Following this, the department clarified that the colleges have to bear all such expenses from their own college development or examination funds.

It was in 2018-19 that the State government decided to exempt all fees except hostel fees for Odia Honours students with an aim to promote the language. The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also cleared it. Earlier before this decision, the government was charging Rs 1,500 to 2,000 as admission fees from the students.