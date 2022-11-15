The Madras High Court on November 14, Monday, initiated proceedings on its own on the ragging incident which shook Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. A video of the happenings has been doing rounds on social media since last Sunday, November 6.

The first Bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar initiated the proceedings based on newspaper reports. As per a PTI report, the Bench was shocked that such an incident was reported at a premier educational institution.

The senior counsel representing the college management submitted that immediately after coming to know about the incident, a committee comprising the college principal and hostel warden was constituted and appropriate action was initiated. A case has also been filed in the matter with the local police.

As per a report by The Hindu, B Srikanth, S Anbu Soloman Dino, C Parundur Singh, K Dadka Stalin Babu, V Janarthanan Azhagarsamy, C Krishna Chaitanya Reddy and K Muni Rajulu are the accused students, named in the FIR. However, on November 12, the students were let out on bail.

The PTI report mentions that the students have been suspended from college. "If the allegations against them are proven, they will be removed from the college," the senior counsel stated. "In educational institutions, discipline is most important," the Bench said and adjourned the matter by two weeks, after directing the management to file a detailed action taken report on the issue.