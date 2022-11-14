Following assurances by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education in Telangana, Naveen Mittal, who directed to allot 50 per cent hostel capacity to UG students and 50 per cent to PG students in the newly constructed hostel at Nizam College, Hyderabad, UG students have now rejected this proposal and continue to protest for a 100 per cent hostel capacity dedicated to them.



Telangana's Minister for Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy had taken to Twitter on November 11 to announce that the state government had "resolved the problem" of the students of Nizam College in Hyderabad. However, students claim otherwise. "We earlier agreed to the proposal that two floors will be given to PG students and two floors will be given to UG students. But we rejected it later when they put some conditions," said K Hindola Sravani, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) final-year student.



The decision to split accommodation for UG and PG students was taken on November 11, as per the tweet by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education in the state. Students, however, claim that a circular was shared by the college the next day, November 12, which stated that preference will be given to those students who stay 60 km away from college, have a single parent or no parent, were meritorious students in the previous semester and have a certain income status. A screenshot of this circular was shared with EdexLive. The circular stated that the final list based on eligibility will be displayed on November 19.



"This means that all of us will not get accommodation which is not what we demanded. We want a 100 per cent hostel facility for us," said Sravani. Although they were assured that a new floor will be constructed in the new hostel building in three to four months, "we know it will take more time than this", the students said.



Since October 28, undergraduate students of Nizam College have been seeking accommodation in the new girls' hostel building. On November 7, nearly 500 students staged a silent protest from 10 am to 5 pm in the Nizam College, near the Physics block. Student associations like the Students' Federation of India (SFI) showed solidarity with the students by joining the protest yesterday, November 13.



Response from officials

Principal of Nizam College, Professor Bhima Bhukya, told EdexLive, that a 100 per cent hostel facility just for the UG students is not possible. "UG and PG students are both our students, which is why we are trying to convince them for 50 per cent," he said.



However, he said that around 75 per cent of UG students have agreed to the proposal. "Some organisations with malafide intentions are creating a nuisance. They are forcefully asking all students to join them and they are continuing to protest," he added.