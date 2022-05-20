A day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to introduce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses as well from this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has readily adopted it. In an announcement on May 20, Friday, the varsity stated that the admission to postgraduate and advanced diplomas of proficiency programmes will be held through the CUET this year.

"Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2022 to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The eligibility criteria and other details related to PG & ADOP programmes (Academic Session 2022-23) are mentioned in the JNU E-Prospectus. The E-Prospectus is available on www.jnu.ac.in," read the notification issued by the JNU administration, reported PTI.

The UGC stated, on May 19, that the postgraduate admissions will also be held through CUET for the academic year 2022-23. UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar said, on the same day, "The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18. The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country."

It may be noted that the registration for CUET for UG courses is ongoing and it has been reported by PTI that more than 10 lakh students have registered for it. May 22 is the last date to register for CUET-UG.