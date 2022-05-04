More than 100 teachers staged a dharna on the evening of May 2 before the Chief Educational Officer's (CEO) office at Salem Collectorate, alleging that exam centres allocated to the teachers are long-distance. They said that the Class XII public examinations are starting on May 5 and the education department has posted teachers at exam centres in the district that are mostly 35 km to 80 km away from where they live.

Some teachers would have to leave their house in the early hours of the day to reach the centre and teachers aged over 50 years are unable to reach the centres on time. Thus, they noted that the education department should reconsider its decision and provide an exam centre within a 15 km radius.

On receiving this information, education department officials and police officials from Salem assured the teachers that they would look into their demand. Based on their assurance, the teachers withdrew their protest and disbursed.