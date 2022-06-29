COVID-19 cases are gradually rising in Bengaluru and in view of this, the Health Commissioner has come up with updated COVID-19 guidelines for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru district.



This comes after the recommendations from the COVID Technical Advisory Committee.



Though the regular guidelines of following COVID appropriate behaviour, sanitising hands, thermal screening at entry points, masking and social distancing continue still apply, they have come up with specific guidelines when it comes to schools. Here they are:



1) When a COVID-19 positive case is reported, there will be no need to shut down schools, colleges or educational institutions



2) Those who show COVID-19 symptoms will not be attending school, colleges or educational institutions



3) When a COVID-19 case emerges, the respective class or area should be properly sanitised before it is used the following day



4) There will be no need to declare holidays



5) Those who are symptomatic or show symptoms of COVID-19 should undergo RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) and if the report comes back negative, they need to go in for RT-PCR