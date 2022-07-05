Around 20 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Bhainsa town fell sick after they reportedly consumed the food served under the midday meal scheme on Monday, July 4.

According to some parents, students started vomiting after consuming the food, after which they were shifted to Bhainsa Area Hospital for treatment, as per a report in The New Indian Express.

Parents who rushed to the school staged a protest. They claimed that for the last five days their wards have been complaining about the school serving them food that had insects.

"Some students fell unconscious as they have been avoiding eating the food served at the school. Today, most of the students who ate food fell sick and started vomiting," they said.

"We have complained to the higher officials in the past and urged them to resolve this problem. But all our pleas fell on deaf ears," they added.



It may be recalled that it was just last week that nearly 120 students of the Telangana Minority Girls’ Residential School in Siddipet fell ill after consuming ‘contaminated’ food provided by the school staff.