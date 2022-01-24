Krishnadevaraya University in Nandihalli Post Graduation Center located in Sandur taluk, Ballari district, Karnataka, reported 37 COVID cases on Monday, January 24, and as per sources at the university, the test results of many more students is yet to come in.

A PG hostel on campus has been sealed by the authorities post the outbreak.

Moreover, Government Junior College in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district reported as many as 40 COVID positive cases. As per a report in IANS, the authorities informed that four members of the faculty have also tested positive and the college is closed till January 26.

In the last 24 hours, the number of new cases reported in Ballari is 904 and the number of active cases in the district has touched 5,773. The number of deaths reported stands at 1,690.

In another cause for concern, Mandya district is reporting over 1,000 cases every day. In the last 24 hours itself, 1,455 COVID cases were reported and there have been 520 discharges. The number of active cases is 7,711 and the number of deaths that have been reported is 661.