The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has opened its doors for physical classes to resume once again except for first-year students of certain programmes. The decision was taken during a meeting of directors of institutes, deans of faculties and senior officers of the institute.

For PhD students, the university will be opened in offline mode with immediate effect. The classes of the Institute of Medical Sciences will continue to take place in person. The final year classes of programmes in agriculture, veterinary science, management studies and environment and sustainable development will be held in offline mode. The final year classes will be held offline with immediate effect and the remaining years' students will attend offline classes from February 21.

The programmes for which the online mode of classes will continue include institutes of science, arts, social sciences, law, education, performing arts, visual arts, commerce, SVDV and MMV. Meanwhile, the hostels may also be allotted on double occupancy basis as per the available facilities.

