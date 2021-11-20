From this academic year onwards, the Assam government has allocated two MBBS course seats to students from neighbouring Bhutan.

India's Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj, through her Twitter page, said, "The Assam Government has allocated two MBBS seats for Bhutan from this academic year, to foster the vibrant people-to people ties between our two countries #MesmerisingAssam #Bhutan."

An Assam government official told news agency PTI that the request for the reservation of seats was placed before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by the Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati, Phub Tshering, a couple of months ago. "The Consul General had met the chief minister and had requested for allocation of MBBS seats. Sarma had asked Tshering to place the request in a written form," the official said.

Another official privy to the developments said that the Assam government had taken a decision about a fortnight ago that two MBBS seats with a full scholarship may be considered for candidates from Bhutan, subject to necessary approval by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs and clearance from the External Affairs Ministry.

"As per the government of Assam's proposal, both the seats are to be allocated from the Central pool of MBBS seats in the medical colleges in the state," he said.

Taking to Twitter about the meeting with Tshering, Sarma wrote, "Delighted to meet Mr Phub Tshering, Consul General of Bhutan, in Guwahati. We stand committed to upholding the bonhomie between Assam and Bhutan." He added that several issues of mutual interest were discussed to carry forward the long-cherished bilateral relationship between the two countries.