Madurai MP S Venkatesan urged the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan to make efforts to allow students from Tamil Nadu to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 examination, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

He submitted a letter to Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, December 22. In his letter, he stated that there are reports that Tamil Nadu students are facing difficulties in filing applications for JEE 2023 examination since the state government took a decision in the academic year 2020-21 to declare all the students of Class X as "PASS" in the absence of Board examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to this, their mark sheets do not contain marks and they are not in a position to fill up the columns concerned in a JEE application. It has caused much concern among the state aspirants, he said as per the TNIE report. He further requested the Minister of Education to make necessary changes in the system to permit students from the state to submit the application for the exam.

JEE (Mains) is held for admission to premier institutes such as the National Institute of Technologies (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technologies (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) participating through the Central Seat Allocation Board. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to IITs. Last year, a total of 39,380 students applied for session one of the same examinations.