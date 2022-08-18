Both the shifts of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG) Phase 4 were cancelled at 13 centres across India on Wednesday, August 17, and on the second day of the exam today, August 18, students claimed that their exam centres were changed at the last minute. They also stated that there is no clarity on retest options.



"My intimation slip mentioned my chosen city as the exam centre city. However, when I got the admit card, I got a centre which is 150 km away and the entry closes at 8:30 am. I have been trying to reach the NTA but no luck yet," said Neha Singhal, a CUET aspirant, as reported by PTI.

"Till yesterday afternoon, my admit card showed a different centre and today, it is a different centre. I had no intimation if my centre was changed last minute and have no clue whether I would get an option for retest," another aspirant, Anjali Mishra, said.

The UGC has stated that it was due to "unavoidable" technical glitches that the exam was cancelled on Wednesday. This has affected about 8,963 candidates. The rescheduled date of the exam will be announced later, it said. The proposed date of the exam is August 25.

UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the exam was cancelled following indications and reports of "sabotage". He also informed that the CUET was conducted for about 1,45,885 candidates in the two shifts. Out of them, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of candidates (44,033), followed by Delhi (25,131), reported IANS.

The CUET exam was supposed to conclude on August 20. However, due to repeated cancellations at various centres, the schedule has been further deferred. The exam was split into six phases and the NTA had announced that it would conclude on August 28. But it has been deferred yet again.