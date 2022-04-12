A day after clashes broke out over serving non-vegetarian food at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel mess, the security guards on campus were asking students to display their identity cards to enter the hostel.

As per a student, who wished to remain anonymous, even the residents were asked to show identity cards by the security guards.

"A guest can enter the hostel without any bar till 11 pm, but today, they are asking guests for IDs and to enter their names in the register," he said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

Inside the mess of the hostel, a few shards of glasses were lying on the floor and behind the mess, in the open area, a tent was erected for the Ram Navami puja. The place still had the hawan kund there.

On Sunday, April 10, two groups of students clashed due to the serving of non-vegetarian food. It was the allegation of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) that ABVP members attached the students while the latter claimed that the "leftists" had tried to obstruct the puja they had organised.

Stone-pelting occurred and even the mess attendants were manhandled. Soon, social media was flooded with videos and images from the day, one of them was that of master's student Akhtarista Ansari who was bleeding from her head.

"Women students were sexually harassed by the ABVP members present there. I was attacked on my head with a heavy stone. Despite being injured, they did not allow the ambulance to enter inside. So, I took a backside route and hired an auto to reach the hospital," she claimed, as per a report in PTI. She was treated at AIIMS and sustained four stitches.