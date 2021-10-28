The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for certain courses this year. The results are out on the official website, along with the scorecards, and can be downloaded. These entrance exams are conducted for some courses such as Five-Year Integrated Course in Journalism, JAT BMS/BBA, BSc Physical Education and Sports Sciences, BTech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations and BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication among others. The objective-type exams were conducted via the Computer-based Testing method at centres in 27 cities in the country from September 26 to October 1, 2021.

The answer key was released by the NTA on October 20. The students only had one day to change their selected stream, and the first allotment list will be released on October 30, after which the students will have to log on to the website and apply for admission to the colleges. Once the colleges approve the application, the students are required to pay the fee, after which the second list will be released.

Here are the steps to access your result:

Look up the website nta.ac.in

Click on 'DUET Result 2021'

Enter your login credentials, namely the DUET form number, and your date of birth

Check your scores by clicking on the 'View Score Card' and download the scorecard