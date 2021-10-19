Pune's FLAME University has launched PhD programmes in Data Science, Psychology, Economics and Management. Announcing the launch of the PhD programmes, Dr Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, said, “The decision to launch a doctoral program at FLAME University is in line with our vision to become a premier research-oriented institution. The programmes will combine academic rigour with practical insights and have a multidisciplinary approach."



The admission process will consist of an entrance test, followed by an interview which will gauge the aptitude, subject knowledge and motivation of the applicant to pursue research. The PhD candidate, who is admitted under the FLAME University fellowship scheme, will be provided with a monthly stipend with biennial increments, as per the university policy, for four years from the date of admission. Candidates on fellowship will also be given financial support to attend two national and one international conference and a contingency grant during the course of the programme.



A Research Advisory Committee (RAC), consisting of experts in the field, will be constituted for each PhD candidate and will be the main body guiding the candidate in their research work. FLAME University provides an environment where cutting-edge research is done by a community of scholars where the focus is placed on conceptual clarity and the utilisation and development of new methodologies. PhD scholars will work, through collaborations and joint projects, on real-world issues in close association with outside organisations/industries and apply appropriate and innovative methodologies to address their problems.

