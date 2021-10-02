Have you heard of the philosophy of Mahima Dharma? If you're a student in India, chances are you will learn about it soon in your colleges. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday, suggested the University Grants Commission conduct extensive research on the philosophy and include it as a part of the syllabus in the Under Graduate curriculum.



So what exactly is Mahima Dharma all about? It is an Indian religion practised in Odisha and is believed to be diverted from Hinduism. It teaches the existence of a single god and opposes idol worship and the caste system. Pradhan, who also hails from Odisha had visited the birthplace of Bhima Bhoi, a philosopher and a follower of the dharma."Visited the birthplace of the great philosopher of Mahima Dharma, Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi to pay tribute to his statue at Rairakhole. Have suggested that the UGC conduct extensive research on the philosophy of Mahima Dharma and include it as a part of the syllabus in the UG curriculum," he tweeted.



Pradhan went on to say that the poet's quote "witnessing the plethora of plights on earth how one could bear with; let the world get redeemed at my cost”, has been inscribed on the wall of the United Nations Organisation (UNO) Hall in various languages. "Today, the whole world needs to adopt the philosophy of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi. The inclusion of his idea and philosophy in the course curriculum will be a real tribute to the great philosopher," he said.