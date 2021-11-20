Incessant rains since Thursday night inundated thousands of acres of agricultural land, residential areas and all water bodies in Villupuram. From rescuing over 500 goats to a deer, officials and the public were involved in the relief operations across the district, while a few people used the opportunity to visit the flooding rivers and lakes, on a one-day vacation on Friday.

Some prominent bridges at Thirupachanur across Mallataaru river, Agaram Sithamur, Olakkur across Thenpennai river were submerged and traffic along the routes were temporarily suspended, said official sources. Meanwhile, as anticipated, a flood near the broken check dam at Thalavanur was reported as rain water entered the village and relief measures were carried out to clear water from the dam.

As many as 500 people in V Agaram colony were rescued and provided shelter at the nearest disaster management department's building and others were shifted to Panchamadevi elementary school, after the colony was engulfed by flood water, said police sources.

The Pamabai river, Thenpennai river and Shankaraparani river in the district were seen flowing through villages, inundating the houses. However, the rains subsided by the day giving way for people to witness the state of their neighbourhoods. The view at Pambai river near Agaram village was so spectacular that a lot of residents amidst the woes of flooded homes took a moment to enjoy the beauty of the river near Agaram village, as people visited the river with their families.

K Akram (19) from a village near Agaram said that he had never seen the Pambai river so full and so he insisted his parents that the family take a mini-vacation at the riverside. Akram's house had been flooded on the ground floor so the family of four had sought shelter on the first floor. Similarly, S Vanitha, (30) had her one-year old baby as she took a selfie near the Pambai river. "I do not know if this rain will repeat in the future, so I want my child to see this picture later knowing she witnessed the historic rains here," said Vanitha.

Subsequently, the disaster management personnel rescued over 100 goats that were allegedly stuck in their shelter near Valavanur. The goats were moved to a safe shelter after three hours of efforts by the fire service personnel, said sources. By afternoon, the muncipal workers were involved in clearing the sludge from Old Bus Stand, Market , V Marudhur, Salamedu, K K Nagar, Sudhakar Nagar and New Bus Stand.

District collector D Mohan declared a holiday for school and college students on Saturday due to the heavy rains in Villupuram.