The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all government-run, private and aided schools on Friday in view of the incessant rain.

Joint Director of Education V G Sivakami said in a press release on Thursday that in view of the rains battering Puducherry and Karaikal regions, all schools would remain closed in the two regions on November 19.

Meanwhile, the Territorial Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam held discussions with the officials of the Department of Electricity and asked the officials to take immediate steps wherever and whenever power supply is disrupted and also set right overhead power lines that get snapped by rains and strong winds.

Puducherry recorded 15.1 cm rainfall till 7 PM on Thursday, said a press release from the Department of Revenue.

READ ALSO : Puducherry defers school reopening due to heavy rains, fresh dates to come soon