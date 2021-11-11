An analysis of grade-wise attendance by Karnataka's Department of Public Instruction (DPI) shows that there has been an increase in the percentage of students attending offline classes on their school campuses.

As of November 9, the highest percentage of attendance has been clocked in Classes VIII to X. There has been over a five per cent increase in attendance in these classes compared to November 2, when schools closed for Diwali break. The Hindu further reported that on November 2, the attendance in Classes I to X ranged from 24.83 per cent to 38.76 per cent. And as of November 9, the attendance was in the range of 28.46 per cent to 44.74 per cent.

R Vishal, Commissioner for Public Instruction told the daily that the attendance was likely to increase further by the end of this week. “Currently, the weather in many parts of the State has posed a challenge for children to come to school. Besides that many schools say that they have not updated their attendance data. Once these things settle, it will automatically reflect in the attendance data,” he reportedly said.

Schools in Karnataka opened in a phased manner from August 23. School managements also say that many families who had also relocated to their hometowns during the pandemic have returned after the Diwali break. D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that attendance had improved as many parents felt confident to send their children to school after observing all the precautionary measures adopted by schools. “We are seeing more parents coming forward to admit their students in schools now,” he reportedly said.