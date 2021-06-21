A group of 9,879 students have sent a representation to the Prime Minister's Office, seeking the cancellation of the CBSE Class XII examination for students who are appearing privately, patrachar (home-schooled) students, repeaters and the students who have to appear for compartmental examinations. Despite the board cancelling the examinations for CBSE's Class XII regular candidates, no clear notifications were released for the above categories.



The representation says that 1.5 lakh such students will be appearing for these examinations. "The Class XII private and compartmental students of CBSE, as well as various state boards, are being compelled to appear in these offline examinations amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic," it reads.



This matter is also mentioned in an intervention application to a plea filed at the Supreme Court. This will be heard by the court on Tuesday. While a matter pertaining to this issue was heard by the court on Monday, the lawyer representing the CBSE said that the board was in favour of conducting physical examinations, as the COVID cases in the country were reducing. The bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari also refused to accept a plea by an intervenor that the decision of CBSE and CISCE to cancel the exam be revisited.