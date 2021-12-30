The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked District Educational Officers to forward requests for transfers from teachers to the state government and said that they should examine the cases afresh and reconsider them based on seniority, medical grounds and any other grievances.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court, while disposing of the batch petitions filed by several teachers to consider their representations on seniority, medical and spouse cases while transfers were being made, gave time to the government till December 30, to complete the entire exercise.

After hearing the petitioners, Justice Shavil said that it should be done in accordance with the guidelines set out in the appendix in GO 317 issued on December 6.

As per Clause 22 of the appendix appended to GO 317, special cases may be accommodated as far as possible regardless of seniority on submission or uploading of the required documentary evidence in support of their claim