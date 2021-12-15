A Telangana High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji on Wednesday directed the State Government not to shift the Industrial Training Institution (ITI) at Medchal Malkajgiri, and asked them not to get involved in its functioning.

The Division Bench took up the PIL by converting the postcards written by 133 students studying in the ITI. All the students contended that the Telangana Government is making a concerted effort to shift the ITI from Medchal to a place far away.

After perusing the letters written by the students, the Division Bench opined that it is certainly true that the ITIs students hail from poor and middle class families and many of them do part-time jobs in order to pay the fees. While passing interim orders, the court stayed the shifting of ITI from Medchal Malkajgiri, and issued notices to concerned authorities asking them to file their counters within eight weeks and posted the case to March 29, 2022.