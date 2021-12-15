Registration for the next lot of Class X and XII of the Central Board of Secondary Education began today for students in Classes IX and XI. The CBSE has said that only those students who submitted complete details will be allowed to sit the board exams in the academic year 2021-22. The onus is now on the respective schools to ensure that students enter and save accurate details, which they must then submit to the board. The CBSE has also asked its affiliated schools to ensure that no students from unrecognised or unaffiliated schools are registered.

The process is underway at cbse.gov.in, the official website of the CBSE, and the schools must enter their affiliation numbers as user ID while registering the students. The school code and passwords for recently affiliated schools will be provided at the regional offices of the CBSE.

The board has added in an official notice that schools must ensure no errors occur while students submit their details and that the list of students must be submitted all at once for a particular fee slab.