The registration of students for Classes IX and XI for the session 2021-22 will commence from December 15 onwards, announced the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, December 8. "Registration of students in Class IX and XI is a very significant process that helps CBSE in advance planning for holding the Class X and XII examinations of these students in the subsequent year," stated the notice released by the CBSE. Hence, only those students whose names and details are submitted by their schools will be permitted to appear for the Class X and XII Board exams.

It is the schools who must first register themselves on the website, which has particularly been developed for this purpose, and then they need to submit the details of the students. The CBSE also insisted on communicating the students' personal particulars to parents so that errors can be corrected much before the exams. Schools also need to ensure that the students are not from unauthorised/unaffiliated schools or are not already registered with other school boards including the CBSE, apart from ensuring that these students attend classes regularly.

While registering, schools have been instructed by the central board to use their affiliation numbers as their user IDs. If the schools have been affiliated recently, they have been directed to contact the board's regional office in order to receive their school code and password.

The CBSE has put the responsibility on schools to ensure that all the particulars that they submit are correct. They also need to submit it in one lot for each fee slab. For more details, check out the notice put out by the CBSE https://bit.ly/3pDlRPL