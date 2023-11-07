Colleges and universities in India are increasingly becoming breeding grounds for sexual harassment. Despite numerous initiatives and policies aimed at curbing this menace, sexual harassment remains rampant on Indian campuses. The reasons for this are complex and multifaceted, but they can be broadly attributed to a culture of silence, lack of awareness, and inadequate support systems.

A culture of silence

Sexual harassment is often shrouded in secrecy and shame, with victims often feeling too afraid or embarrassed to come forward. This culture of silence is perpetuated by societal norms that blame the victim rather than the perpetrator. Additionally, the fear of retaliation from peers, faculty, or the administration further discourages victims from reporting incidents.

Lack of awareness

Many students, both the survivors and perpetrators, are unaware of what constitutes sexual harassment. This lack of awareness is often due to a lack of comprehensive sex education in schools and colleges. As a result, many students may not recognize or understand the boundaries of acceptable behaviour.

Inadequate support systems

Colleges and universities often lack adequate support systems for victims of sexual harassment. This can include a lack of trained counsellors, inadequate reporting procedures, and a lack of transparency and accountability in disciplinary processes. Without proper support, survivors may feel isolated and discouraged from pursuing justice.