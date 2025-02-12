UGC bars JJTU Rajasthan from PhD admissions for five years

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public notice advising students not to take admission to the PhD programme at Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University (JJTU) in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

This is because the university has been debarred from enrolling PhD students for the next five years due to non-compliance with UGC regulations.

"After analysing the information submitted by Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University (JJTU), the Standing Committee found that the university did not follow the provisions of the UGC PhD Regulations or the academic norms for awarding PhD degrees," stated the UGC notice dated February 12.

The commission further warned, "Prospective students and parents are hereby advised not to take admission in the Ph.D. programme offered by the university. In the absence of UGC approval, Ph.D. degrees awarded by JJTU shall not be recognized for higher education or employment."

A UGC Standing Committee, responsible for monitoring universities’ adherence to PhD norms, found that JJTU had failed to follow the prescribed academic guidelines. The university was given an opportunity to clarify its stance, but its response was deemed unsatisfactory.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, the UGC has directed JJTU to immediately discontinue PhD admissions for the academic years 2025-26 to 2029-30.

The commission has also warned that PhD degrees awarded by JJTU during this period will not be recognised for higher education or employment.