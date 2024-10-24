RG Kar: Union Minister Amit Shah to meet deceased doctor's parents on October 27?

After the father of the deceased female junior doctor wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a brief meeting with him and the deceased's mother on Thursday, October 24, the union home minister replied to their request promptly.

The minister expressed his eagerness to meet the parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered in the hospital's premises.

A state committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal said, "The Home Minister was scheduled to arrive at Kolkata today only amid the forthcoming bypolls for six Assembly constituencies. However, his tour was postponed, otherwise a meeting could have been arranged today only. Now there is a possibility that the Home Minister might arrive in the state on Sunday (October 27). His meeting with the victim’s parents can be arranged then," stated the IANS report.

In a letter to the home minister, the victim’s father expressed that following the tragic incident involving their daughter, the family has been enduring immense mental distress and feeling utterly helpless.

The letter mentioned, "I along with my wife want to meet with you to discuss a few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help. I would truly be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable..."

The letter further mentions that amidst the ongoing investigations, their daughter is yet to get justice.

His request for a meeting comes after a group of junior doctors ended their hunger strike that was launched in support of their demands. It was called off after repeated requests from the victim’s parents.