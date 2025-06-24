Student visa applicants must make social media public: US Embassy

A few days after the United States (US) State Department resumed accepting student visa applications, the US Embassy in India issued a new directive on Monday, June 23, instructing all student visa applicants to make their social media profiles publicly accessible for background verification, said a report by India TV.

In a post on X, the Embassy announced that applicants for F, M, or J non-immigrant visas must now ensure that their social media accounts are set to public as part of the vetting process introduced during the Trump administration to “enhance security and ensure the integrity” of the visa system.

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to the public to facilitate the vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law,” the Embassy stated.

Officials to screen activity on social media platforms

As part of a stricter screening process, US officials will now examine the online activity of student visa applicants across multiple platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, TikTok, and others. The content shared by applicants will be reviewed to assess their eligibility to study in the United States.

This directive affects those applying under the F, M, and J visa categories, where F visas are for students pursuing academic degrees at universities or colleges, M visas are for vocational or technical programmes, and J visas apply to participants in cultural and educational exchange programmes.

The move follows the recent resumption of student visa processing by the US State Department, which had temporarily suspended such services globally. The suspension was initially put in place during the Trump administration, which had halted student and exchange visa interviews at US consulates worldwide.

Stricter US immigration checks

US officials have alleged that under the previous Biden administration, migrants were subjected to “loose vetting,” leaving the system open to potential fraud. In response, the Trump administration has implemented stricter scrutiny measures, focusing especially on immigrants’ digital footprints.

Visa officers will now review applicants’ social media accounts for posts that may be flagged as critical of the US government, its institutions, cultural values, or founding principles, as part of the intensified background checks.

Social media activity crucial to security vetting — US government

The US government has emphasised that analysing social media activity is a key component of its strategy to “bolster national security.” According to the US Embassy, visa applicants have been required to submit their social media handles since 2019 as part of the application process.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security,” the Embassy stated.

With the latest directive, the Trump administration’s broader initiative to tighten immigration policies, particularly targeting international students, continues to gain momentum through enhanced digital surveillance.