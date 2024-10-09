Soch with Coach: "RIP Hustle Culture" — Why burning yourself out won't get you ahead anymore

Hello, peeps! It's been some time since we caught up hence, quite excited to get back to you all.

So, cutting to the chase, let’s get something straight, the so-called "Hustle Culture" is dead.

Yep, you heard that right. It’s gone the same way floppy disks and flip phones have gone, and frankly, good riddance. Despite what certain "veterans" would have you believe about the sacredness of grinding it out 24/7, the world has finally woken up and smelled the burnout.

If you’re still romanticising those “rise and grind” slogans plastered on Instagram, it’s time for a reality check.

An honest truth is because of a huge shift in the dynamics of today's competitive environment and work culture, the hustle has become a trap and it’s been baiting us with the promise of success for far too long. But spoiler alert: The only thing you’re hustling towards is exhaustion, and probably a hospital bed.

Just ask the 25-year-old techie who, after pulling all-nighters one day, found himself lying in a hospital, blaming the very culture that taught him to hustle till he drops — literally. Not just that, a CEO of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up came under fire for sharing the intense daily routine of his co-founder in a post on LinkedIn. The post triggered a discussion on whether such dedication promotes a toxic work culture.

But wait, let us not forget these business tycoons who are calling it quits on hustle culture. Swiggy's CEO, Sriharsha Majety, called it “bullsh*t” and urged people to stop glorifying the late-night grind. Yes, you read that right —a man who built a billion-dollar empire is telling you to stop working past 8 pm. Proof enough?



The Great Hustle Hoax

For years, hustle culture was marketed as the only way to achieve success, especially in the start-up and tech worlds. If you weren’t spending 80-hour weeks sleeping under your desk or mainlining coffee like it was oxygen, the consensus was that you weren't even trying!

Hustle culture wanted you to believe that the only way to get ahead was to work yourself into an early grave. You were supposed to wear that burnout badge with pride, like battle scars.

But what was happening behind the scenes? We were in a silent war with ourselves.

Burnout, stress, mental breakdowns, anxiety disorders, and more — this is what a whole generation of professionals are going through for a shot at success. And let’s be real, would you define this as "success"? As Majety said, working late into the night isn’t a badge of honour — it’s a neon sign flashing, “You’re doing it wrong.”



The youth are wisening up — finally!

Yes! The working style of youngsters has mostly made Human Resources (HR) professionals complain...

But now Gen Z and millennials are saying, "Thanks, but no thanks" to the grind.

Do you know what they’ve realised? Hustling might get you a few LinkedIn likes, but it’s not doing anything for your mental health, your relationships, or that thing called a life. And that’s important because... Surprise! — you're allowed to have one outside of work. YOLO, isn't it?

The hustle isn’t just unhealthy — it’s toxic. Hustle culture is the fast food of work philosophies: Looks tasty at first, but leaves you feeling constipated later.

Why hustle culture deserves to die

Here are a few key reasons why I feel we need to hustle to end the hustle culture