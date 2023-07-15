In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, the importance of upskilling and reskilling is amplified, especially for the youth. With the power of technology, young individuals can transcend geographical boundaries and access high-quality educational resources from anywhere in the world.

Online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, and interactive educational tools are levelling the playing field, enabling rural youth to acquire knowledge and skills that were once out of their reach. Technology acts as an equaliser as well, empowering marginalised youth and underrepresented communities.

AI and ChatGPT

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technologies like ChatGPT have transformed industries and the nature of work. However, this transformation also brings along several challenges, particularly in the context of technology adoption and the skilling gap. AI and automation have already had a significant impact on the job market, affecting urban and rural areas alike. However, rural youth in India often face additional challenges due to limited access to quality education and training opportunities. With the advent of AI, it becomes crucial to bridge this skill gap and provide avenues for all youth to participate in the digital economy.

Recent data points underline the magnitude of the skills gap and the significance of addressing it. In India, more than half of the workforce lacks the necessary skills for employment, and by 2022, around 6.1 million individuals required reskilling due to technological disruptions (World Economic Forum and International Labor Organization). With a substantial youth population accounting for a significant portion of India's overall youth demographic, it is crucial to tap into their potential and provide them with opportunities to succeed.

Bridging the digital divide is not solely a matter of connectivity. It requires a comprehensive approach that encompasses digital literacy, infrastructure development, and skilling initiatives tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of the youth, connect them with market needs and address the awareness gaps.

Mobile technology

Mobile technology can play a vital role in reaching and engaging youth. With the increasing penetration of smartphones in rural India, mobile-based learning applications and interactive platforms can be developed to deliver skill development content in local languages. Gamification techniques can be employed to make the learning process more enjoyable and interactive, fostering increased participation and retention among youth.

Embracing AI, ChatGPT, and other technological advancements can catalyze development and enhance livelihood opportunities. By equipping youth with digital literacy, coding skills, data analysis, and other emerging technologies, we can empower them to become active participants in the digital economy. Moreover, mobile-based learning applications and interactive platforms reach everyone alike, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

Collaborations and beyond

Collaboration with industry leaders, policy-makers and technology experts enables us to align skilling programmes with industry requirements, ensuring that youth are equipped with relevant and in-demand skills, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

To engage this cadre effectively, it is crucial to leverage community-based approaches. Collaborations between government, non-profit organisations, and educational institutions can establish skill development centers, equipped with necessary infrastructure and training resources. These centers can provide hands-on training, mentorship, and access to online learning platforms that offer courses on AI and related fields.



(The author of this piece is Ashwini Saxena, CEO, JSW Foundation. Views expressed are his own.)