The online education platform is a self-troubleshooting and problem-solving methodology in which you are at the centre of things. Self-care must certainly be the keyword if you are working towards empowering success for yourself.

Many of the students, particularly the youngsters who go to college, are caught in a trap of working against time and managing multiple schedules. In this process, they completely ignore the fact that they are flesh and blood beings that need to be cared for.

Why I am mentioning it emphatically here is because there have been several cases of early burnout that I have noticed while career counseling. There has to be greater awareness and sensitisation about self-care, which will be a very motivating factor for the students to easily navigate the online learning process and come out with flying colours.

Online learning is a very individual-based study component in which the student may not interact with their peers. All that they have to do is to listen to their instructors and take notes, do assignments, complete worksheets, look up various references, and study. The list of activities could go on endlessly and if they are not properly tuned to the process, it could make way for self-injury. It is here that the students need to pause a little and reflect, to ponder as to what could be the best optimal manner in which they must go about their online learning process, which can prove to be demanding at times.

Students must keep in mind certain suggestions, especially those who feel immense pressure and need to make efforts to calm down.

There is no compulsion for a student to sit for an online class forsaking their food. It would cause adverse effects on the student’s physical well-being, which in turn would cast its spell on their mental framework. On the other hand, many students are affected by lack of concentration as they wouldn’t have rested adequately in between their online lectures. This puts additional strain on their eyes and ears and can prove to be unhealthy in the long run.

Sleep on time

Ensure that you sleep adequately and don’t overload yourself with work

No fear, no guilt

Don’t fear failure or feel guilty if you score less than your friends

Reward self

Reward yourself on completing a task or for finishing an assignment