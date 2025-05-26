Delhi HC to hear CLAT PG petitions tomorrow, potential game changer for law aspirants?

All eyes are on the Delhi High Court (HC) for the upcoming hearing as the court is set to hear three significant writ petitions tomorrow, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, challenging the conduct of the CLAT PG (Common Law Admission Test for Postgraduate) courses 2025.

The petitions raised concerns about errors in the official answer key and the high cost of filing objections, issues that could potentially impact thousands of law aspirants across India.

The matters are being heard by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

This same bench previously delivered a verdict in the CLAT UG petitions, which was later questioned in the Supreme Court.

The three main petitions under consideration are:

Anam Khan vs Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)

Nitika vs Consortium of NLUs

Ayush Agrawal vs Consortium of NLUs

The petitioners claimed the provisional answer key, released on December 2, 2024, contained 12 incorrect answers. They also criticised the objection process, noting that the one-day window for raising concerns, which closed on December 3, was insufficient.

Furthermore, they argued that the Rs 1,000 fee per objection was unreasonable, especially when coupled with the Rs 4,000 exam registration fee, according to a report by India Today.

The Supreme Court previously declined to hear the CLAT PG 2025 plea, directing petitioners Anam Khan and Ayush Agrawal to approach the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court and Delhi High Court have already intervened in the CLAT UG 2025 process, which led to the revision of CLAT UG results, finally declared on May 17, 2025.

The Delhi High Court’s decision on these CLAT PG petitions could have wide-ranging implications for the postgraduate admissions process.

If the court finds merit in the allegations, it may order the consortium to revise the answer key or reconsider the objection fee structure, as it did in the CLAT UG case.

For now, the fate of the CLAT PG 2025 results remains uncertain as everyone awaits the upcoming hearing.